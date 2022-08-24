Flash flooding washes out eastbound Interstate 10 near California-Arizona border

Flash flooding from intense storms washed out the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the California-Arizona border Wednesday night .

Authorities received reports of seven overturned tractor-trailers with one person injured, said Sharon Leath, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher. Leath did not know the extent of the person’s injuries.

Flood water closed the eastbound freeway at mile marker 121, about 16 miles east of Desert Center, Leath said. Westbound lanes remained open but traffic was moving slowly Wednesday night.

Alternate routes, including Highway 62, Highway 177 and Highway 78, were also flooded, Leath said.

Up to 3 inches of rain fell along the 10 east of Desert Center, producing “life threatening flash flooding,” the Weather Service said.

A supervisor with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station in Blythe told The Times there were no major flood-related incidents.

Further information was not available Wednesday night.