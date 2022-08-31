First day of heat wave brings record temperatures to Southern California

The first day of a punishing heat wave brought new high temperature records to the Los Angeles area.

Woodland Hills reached 112 degrees, breaking the previous daily record of 111 degrees set on Aug. 31, 1998, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.

The temperature could continue climbing “and probably isn’t done yet,” meteorologists said.

Burbank’s high of 112 broke the previous daily record of 108 degrees set in 2017, and Sandberg reached 100 degrees, exceeding the previous high of 98 degrees, also in 2017, the weather service said.

Lancaster’s high of 109 degrees is tied for the daily record set in 1948, meteorologists said.

The weather service’s San Diego forecast office also reported two high temperature records tied or broken.

Idyllwild reached 96 degrees, breaking the previous record of 94 set in 2017, the weather service said.

Campo, a small community southeast of San Diego near the U.S.-Mexico border, reached 105 degrees, tying the daily record set in 1998, meteorologists said.

The scorching, triple-digit heat kicked off what forecasters warned will be a brutal weeklong stretch continuing through Labor Day weekend and into Tuesday.

Scientists say climate change is worsening the effects of a “heat dome,” which typically brings broiling conditions to the state as summer fades into fall, and making it more lethal for people who cannot seek relief.

“The excessively long-duration heat wave remains on target,” forecasters with the weather service in Oxnard wrote Wednesday afternoon. “All the excessive heat warnings went into effect today and will go through Monday.”