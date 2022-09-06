Earthquake: 3.4 quake hits near Banning, Calif.

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning at 4:55 a.m. two miles from Banning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred six miles from Beaumont, Calif., six miles from Yucaipa, 10 miles from Palm Springs, and 12 miles from Desert Hot Springs.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 11.0 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.