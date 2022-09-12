Advertisement
California

300 vehicles reportedly involved in Montebello street takeover

A map of eastern Los Angeles County shows the location of a reported street takeover in Montebello
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Authorities from multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an alleged street takeover in Montebello on Monday night.

The Times could not reach a Montebello Police Department representative who was authorized to confirm details, but L.A. County Sheriff’s Lt. Juan Sanchez said deputies from the East Los Angeles station were called at 10:19 p.m. to assist with the incident in the area of Via Campo and Wilcox Avenue.

According to preliminary reports, 300 vehicles were involved, Sanchez said.

The vehicles dispersed and deputies were called back, Sanchez told The Times around 11:30 p.m.

Further details were not available late Monday.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

