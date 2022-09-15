Advertisement
Share
California

Don’t worry about that squirrel ‘splooting’ — it’s just trying to beat the heat

A squirrel splayed out on a tree branch
A squirrel is seen “splooting” in a Sherman Oaks backyard.
(Selena Vidya)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

Last week, during California’s worst September heat wave on record, Akvile DeFazio noticed the squirrels in her La Verne neighborhood acting weird: “just plastered on the sidewalk,” she said, not moving.

“It was just really bizarre behavior I hadn’t seen before,” DeFazio said. “I’ve seen squirrels all of my life, and I’ve never seen squirrels splat down like that.”

At first, she said, she worried they could be sick, so she kept her distance. But a few days later while scrolling Twitter, she saw an article about the phenomenon that’s become known as “splooting,” a way squirrels and some other animals sprawl out to stay cool when temperatures rise.

Advertisement

“Bears do it, squirrels do it, rabbits do it, dogs [too],” said Daniel Blumstein, a professor at UCLA’s Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. “They get really flat when they’re trying to shed heat.”

People across California became fascinated by squirrels “splooting” during the unprecedented heat wave, sharing pictures and videos online of the animals on sidewalks or backyard patios.

And recent interest in the rodents’ behavior has spanned coasts and cities this summer, spurring social media PSAs from the New York City Parks Department, the governor of Colorado and the National Park Service, which shared images of bears and tortoises in the “spread-eagle” position.

Alison Hermance, a spokesperson for Wildcare Wildlife Hospital in San Rafael, said that throughout the heat wave, the facility received an uptick in concerned calls about squirrels “lying flat on their bellies.”

“That’s not a cause for medical concern for an adult squirrel,” Hermance said. “It’s a cooling behavior, it’s a relaxation behavior.”

Researchers suspect that koalas aren't the only animals that hug trees to cool down.

Science & Medicine

Clever koalas hug trees to stay cool in hot weather, scientists say

Trees provide koalas with more than food and shelter – they also serve as air conditioners, scientists say.

She called it an “adorable behavior” that many people might recognize from their dogs sprawling out, maybe on a cool tile floor.

“To access something cool on the belly, you see a lot of animals kind of do that,” Hermance said. She said that part of the body for squirrels and dogs has a little less fur and a lot of blood vessels, making it easy to more quickly cool.

Selena Vidya, who lives in Sherman Oaks, now calls herself an “amateur squirrel splooter spotter” after learning the term this summer.

“I honestly thought they were sunbathing for the longest time until I learned what it was,” she said.

Some scientists call the practice “heat dumping,” and though it’s not exactly clear from where the term “sploot” came, Blumstein thinks it might be tied to Corgis, which are often seen sprawling out.

“That’s where I learned the word,” Blumstein said of his dog. “A lot of mammals have less fur on their bellies; by getting flat on a rock, they can get the coolness of the rock … transferred to their bodies.”

Denys Hemen, hospital manager at the California Wildlife Center in Malibu, said that while humans stay inside during extreme heat, many animals, such as squirrels, sprawl out.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA - MAY 26, 2021 - - Allan Wanner, on oxygen, tries to stay cool by drinking melted ice cubes from a plastic container in his trailer at Corkill Park RV & Mobile Homes in Desert Hot Springs on May 26, 2021. Wanner, who lives alone, is only allowed 1500 milliliters of water a day because he is on Lasix for retaining water. When temperatures rise living conditions can get dangerous for residents of the trailer park. Warner suspects his neighbor Jerry Floyd died from heat related causes in 2020. It was Wanner who found him dead in a trailer and he still mourns his death. He has since moved to Arizona where he believes temperatures are not as extreme in the summer. He suffers from congestive heart failure, diabetes and other ailments and his health is jeopardized when temperatures go above 100 degrees. According to Los Angeles County Coroner's and Medical Offices, hundreds of heat-related deaths reviewed by the Times showed the victims included seniors who died alone in apartments without air conditions, or with the thermostat off. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

The L.A. Times investigation into extreme heat’s deadly toll

Read all of our coverage about how California is neglecting the climate threat posed by extreme heat.

“We’re all hot, we’re all heat dumping — animals do it too,” Hemen said.

Though adult squirrels’ splooting isn’t cause for concern, Hemen said baby squirrels often struggle in the heat, but for different reasons.

He said his center got “an enormous number of calls about baby squirrels found on the ground” during the heat wave, probably because they got too hot in their nests, tried to get out and fell.

Hermance said her wildlife hospital in Northern California had the same issue.

“It’s really, really bad. We are getting groups of squirrels coming in if the whole nest falls,” Hermance said.

People often find them on the ground, she said, and depending on how long they were there, they could have “incredible heat exposure,” or hyperthermia. Most are able to recover, she said, but the recent record-breaking temperatures make things more difficult.

And with the funny word and adorable photos going viral on social media, Blumstein said it’s as good a time as ever to have people take climate change seriously, noting how many animals have already died in extreme temperatures.

“While this is cute, it’s also a wake-up call that human-induced climate change — these heat events — are really tough on wildlife,” Blumstein said. “Without air conditioning, people face serious problems, and the wildlife that can’t escape [the extreme heat] face serious problems as well.”

CaliforniaClimate & EnvironmentAnimals & Pets
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement