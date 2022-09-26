Advertisement
Share
California

San Francisco firefighter wearing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ T-shirt violated uniform policy

A person wears a "Let's Go Brandon" hat backward
An attendee wears a “Let’s Go Brandon” hat during a May 23 event in Georgia. A San Francisco fireman was seen on a call wearing a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt in violation of department uniform policy.
(Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg)
By Noah GoldbergStaff Writer 
Share

A San Francisco firefighter seen wearing a T-shirt while on duty with the conservative catchphrase “Let’s Go Brandon” written on it violated department policy, a spokesman said.

The city employee was captured in a photo posted to Twitter on Saturday in a dark blue T-shirt that resembled the San Francisco Fire Department’s official shirts, but had the message posted on the back. The photo shows him standing next to two other firefighters across the street from a fire truck.

“The San Francisco Fire Department was made aware via social media of an employee wearing a non SFFD tee-shirt while on duty,” said SFFD spokesman Jonathan Baxter in a statement. “This violates the Department’s uniform policy and does not reflect the views and opinions of the San Francisco Fire Department.”

Advertisement

HAGERSTOWN, MARYLAND, USA - MARCH 5: A motorcyclist holds a flag that says "Let's go Brandon" as Truck convoy named also 'The People's Convoy' stay overnight in Hagerstown of Maryland, United States on March 5, 2022 as they are planned head to nation's capital on Sunday. The truckers leading the convoy are demanding an end to the vaccination mandates and full reopening of the country. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

California

Column: ‘Go Brandon’ joke is latest sign of right-wing extremism in law enforcement

A memo describing no-fly rules went to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department employees. Someone tacked on a new ending.

Baxter said the department took immediate action and would follow internal and city policies to manage the situation.

The catchphrase on the T-shirt is a meme used by conservatives to insult President Biden. The cryptic jeer originated after Brandon Brown won a NASCAR race in Alabama in October 2021, when fans were chanting “F— Joe Biden,” but a television journalist said they might be chanting, “Let’s Go Brandon.”

Since then, numerous Republican members of Congress have used the phrase.

“The fact is we have a uniform policy,” said Daniel Gracia, president of San Francisco Fire Fighters Local 798. “You’re supposed to wear your department-issued department-certified equipment.”

CaliforniaFires
Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement