Suspect arrested after pedestrian, 3 dogs are fatally struck in downtown Los Angeles

A man and his three dogs were struck and killed by a driver in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The pedestrian, described as a man in his 20s or 30s, was walking with the dogs in a marked crosswalk when they were hit by a driver traveling north on Hill Street near 5th Street, said Officer Annie Hernandez of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The incident took place around 12:20 a.m. and the man and all three dogs died at the scene, according to police.

The driver, described as a man in his 20s, was taken into custody after also crashing into several vehicles, the LAPD told KTTV-TV News.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported one person for treatment of moderate injuries, LAFD spokesperson Nicolas Prange said. It was unclear if the person was the driver of the vehicle.