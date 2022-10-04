Baby kidnapped with parents and uncle from Merced business, authorities say

A baby girl was kidnapped Monday from a business in Merced, Calif., along with her mother, father and uncle, authorities said.

An unidentified suspect, considered armed and dangerous, abducted 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri; her mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27; her father, Jasdeep Singh, 36; and her uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, from a business off South Highway 59, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they are still trying to establish a motive.

“We have a lowlife out here,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video asking the public for its help. “We have no idea why the kidnapping, we have no motivation behind it. We just know they are gone.”

Warnke said that the suspect had not made any ransom demands or attempted to make contact with law enforcement.

While the Sheriff’s Office described only one suspect, Warnke mentioned in the video that other people are possibly involved in the kidnapping.

Advertisement

“We’ve got evidence to indicate that the individuals involved in this destroyed evidence in an attempt to cover up their tracks,” he said. “We‘ve got to bring this family home safely.”

The Sheriff’s Office released two photos of the suspect Tuesday. The man, described as having a shaved head, was last seen wearing a hoodie and a blue surgical mask.