California

LAX website disrupted after pro-Russia hacking group targets U.S. airports

Passengers use self-check-in kiosks and others stand in line at a busy airport.
Passengers use self-check-in kiosks while others stand in line at Los Angeles International Airport in July.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
The Los Angeles International Airport website was inaccessible Monday morning after a pro-Russia hacking group listed LAX’s site as one of its targets.

A statement from LAX confirmed that portions of the public-facing website were disrupted. There were no disruptions to operations or airport systems. The information technology team was still working at about 9 a.m. to restore services. The cause is under investigation; LAX has notified the Transportation Security Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation about the incident.

Killnet, a hacking group, listed 14 websites, including LAX and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, among the U.S. airports that it was targeting, according to reports.

A LAX spokesperson didn’t specify a cause for the disruption or whether it was related to Killnet. A TSA spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Killnet previously released a video supporting Russia and claimed credit for implementing a DDoS attack, a “distributed denial of service” attack in which servers are flooded with web traffic to knock websites offline, against a U.S. airport in March in retaliation for U.S. support for Ukraine, according to a federal cybersecurity advisory.

