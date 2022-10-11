Your guide to the California U.S. Senate election: Alex Padilla vs. Mark P. Meuser

Sen. Alex Padilla, appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom when Kamala Harris left the Senate to become vice president, will appear on the November ballot — twice.

He’s running to complete Harris’ term through Jan. 3 as well as for a full six-year stint. In both elections, he is facing off against GOP attorney Mark Meuser.

Given the state’s overwhelming Democratic tilt as well as Padilla’s enormous fundraising advantage, he is widely expected to handily win both elections.

