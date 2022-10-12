Advertisement
Share
California

Your guide to the California controller election: Lanhee Chen vs. Malia Cohen

Separate photos of a man and a woman.
California controller candidates Lanhee Chen, left, and Malia Cohen.
(Courtesy photos)
By Taryn LunaStaff Writer 
Share
1

The race for state controller rarely excites voters, but it may be the most interesting one in the November election.

For the first time since 2006, a Republican candidate has a chance of winning a statewide political contest in California. It’s still an uphill battle for Lanhee Chen, a Republican in a state where party registration favors Democrats by almost a 2-1 margin.

Democrat Malia Cohen, chair of the state Board of Equalization, has the odds in her favor.

The controller is the chief fiscal officer for California and is responsible for the disbursement of state funds. Both candidates say they would use the post to act as a financial watchdog for the state.

This controller’s race is the only open statewide race this year in California. The incumbent, Betty Yee, will leave the post in January because of term limits.

Advertisement

'I Voted' stickers at a polling station in California

What is a midterm election? And what are the stakes in 2022?

For as long as anyone can remember, pundits have used the ‘midterm’ label for elections halfway between presidential elections. But what does it mean?

2

Who are the candidates?

Lanhee Chen is a public policy specialist who was a top advisor to Republican candidate Mitt Romney in the 2012 presidential campaign. He said he knows that his odds of winning the November election in a one-on-one race with a Democrat are tough, but he doesn’t believe it to be impossible.

Chen, who had earned degrees in law and political science from Harvard University, was nominated to the Social Security Advisory Board by President Obama and served on the panel for four years. He now leads the board of directors of a nonprofit healthcare system in the Bay Area, teaches public policy at Stanford, advises businesses and government clients as a consultant, and invests in early-stage companies.

Image of Lanhee Chen and Malia M. Cohen

Track the money flowing into the California controller’s race

Here’s who has raised the most money and where it is coming from ahead of the 2022 California governor’s election.

Advertisement

Malia Cohen is a member of the Board of Equalization and a progressive. As the first Black woman elected to the oversight board of the state tax collection agency, the San Francisco native describes herself as an advocate for equity.

Before winning election to the Board of Equalization in 2019, Cohen served eight years on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Cohen takes on Chen with the support of the California Democratic Party and labor unions, but she trails behind her GOP rival in fundraising.

3

Where Chen and Cohen stand on the mission of state controller

Cohen describes herself as a career public servant and says how the state spends money is a statement of its values.

“I am firmly rooted and grounded in this kind of old notion that the world should be fair,” Cohen said.

“I believe that California needs a controller that will prioritize working families, someone who knows how to get things done at a state level and also that will serve as an independent voice for spending, a budget hawk.”

Advertisement

Chen similarly believes the controller’s core responsibility is to be a check on government spending. He said he’s best suited to the job because of his policy background and experience analyzing financial systems. And he’s not a Democrat.

“I’m really the only candidate that is in that position to be truly independent from the rest of the what I call the one-party monopoly in Sacramento,” Chen said. “I think having that independence to really be able to call balls and strikes, to really be able to ask tough questions and demand answers, I think that I’m uniquely suited to play that role.”

4

Where Cohen and Chen stand on the issue of homelessness

Cohen said she will use the auditing powers of her office to determine how the billions of dollars the state is investing on homelessness initiatives is addressing the crisis.

“People see and they are experiencing the homeless crisis no matter where you go in the state of California,” Cohen said. “They see tax dollars going out of their pocket, but the homeless crisis still persisting. They see the people on the street. I just talk about how an audit would be able to help them gather answers into these homeless programs that are underway. They’re relatively new and they have a high dollar, and an audit would tell us whether we’re doing a good job or a poor job.”

Advertisement

Chen also has said he would use the audit process to provide transparency into government spending on homelessness, which he says has gotten only worse with more funding.

“The state controller is the person responsible for making sure taxpayer money, our money, is spent as we’re told it will be,” he said in a video shot near an encampment in Los Angeles this year. “We need accountability for the money we’ve spent on homelessness to be able to figure out what programs are working and which ones unfortunately aren’t, so we can make the situation better, so we can finally solve this problem once and for all.”

Chen also proposed giving California programs letter grades to assess how taxpayer dollars are being used.

5

Past coverage

Supervisor Malia Cohen speaks during a news conference announcing that San Francisco backers of a tax on sugary beverages have enough signatures to put the measure on the November ballot ouside of City Hall in San Francisco, Thursday, May 12, 2016. This would be San Francisco's second attempt in two years trying to put a tax on the highly caloric drinks that some public health advocates say contributes to obesity. A 2014 attempt failed to garner the two-thirds approval needed for a dedicated tax. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

California

Candidate’s financial history under scrutiny in California controller’s race

Malia Cohen is facing scrutiny over how she has managed her personal finances following the recent suspension of her business license for unpaid taxes and the foreclosure of her San Francisco condo more than a decade ago.

Lanhee Chen, Research Fellow, Hoover Institution during an appearance on 'Meet the Press' in Washington, D.C., Sunday, January 26, 2020. (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC)

California

Democrats will be chasing Republican Lanhee Chen in California controller’s race

As the only Republican in the race, Lanhee Chen is all but guaranteed to advance from the June 7 primary for California controller.

Advertisement

SACRAMENTO, CA -- MAY 23: A large crowd of roughly 2000 people gathers to attend 'Liberty Fest,' hosted by the Freedom Angels, outside the closed state Capitol building on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Sacramento, CA. Demonstrators gathered to protest Gov. Gavin Newson's shutdown of businesses and religious gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

A guide to 2022 California controller’s primary race: Can GOP win in Golden State?

The current state controller, Betty Yee, has served two four-year terms and can’t run again. Four Democrats’ names will appear on the June 7 ballot, alongside a single Republican and a member of the Green Party.

6

L.A. Times editorial board’s endorsements

The Times’ editorial page publishes endorsements based on candidate interviews and independent reporting. The editorial board operates independently of the newsroom — reporters covering these races have no say in the endorsements.

Illustration of the California state flag surrounded by coins that depict some of the biggest issues voters will be considering in the upcoming November election.

L.A. Times electoral endorsements for November 2022

The L.A. Times’ editorial board endorsements for statewide ballot measures, elected offices in Los Angeles city and county, L.A. Unified School District board, L.A. county superior court, statewide offices, the state Legislature and U.S. House and Senate seats.

7

How and where to vote

Ballots will be in the mail to all 22 million registered voters in the state no later than Oct. 10. Californians can return ballots by mail, drop them at collection boxes or turn them in at voting centers. They can also cast ballots early at voting centers or wait until Nov. 8 to vote at their neighborhood polling places.

Californians can register to vote or check their status at https://registertovote.ca.gov/.

Advertisement

Los Angeles, CA - JUNE 07: Derryl James, (CQ) 34, voted in the primary election at Crenshaw High on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Los Angeles, CA. He said he voted not for the sticker, but because it was his civic responsibility. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

How to vote in the 2022 midterm election in California

What day is the midterm election? Here’s how to register to vote and how to cast a ballot in the election in California.

8

Follow more election coverage

California voters head to the polls Nov. 8 to vote for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general, and races for U.S. representative in Congress, state senator and assemblymember. Local races include who will be the Los Angeles mayor and L.A. County sheriff. There are seven ballot propositions for voters to decide on the table.

map of California's 27th congressional district

California’s fall election could sway power in Congress. Here are House races to watch

In the November midterm election, California is one of the battlefields as Democrats and Republicans fight to control the House.

Advertisement

9

More News

California Politics

Share
CaliforniaPoliticsCalifornia Politics L.A. Politics
Taryn Luna

Taryn Luna covers Gov. Gavin Newsom and California politics in Sacramento for the Los Angeles Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement