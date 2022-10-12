Advertisement
Share
California

Young adults in L.A. to get $1,000 a month under new guaranteed income program

People ride their bikes past a homeless encampment on Venice Beach.
People ride their bikes past a homeless encampment on Venice Beach in June.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Alexandra E. PetriStaff Writer 
Share

A new program in Los Angeles County is offering universal basic income, with $1,000 monthly payments to a select group of young adults.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services introduced the pilot program, which will provide a three-year guaranteed income for about 300 people ages 18 to 24, the agency said.

Recipients will be randomly selected to receive the monthly payments, according to a news release from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis.

Those eligible must currently be enrolled in the General Relief Opportunities for Work, or GROW program, which provides employment and training services for young adults who face employment and educational barriers and often come from vulnerable backgrounds, including being unhoused or unsheltered.

Advertisement
Georgia Horton, a participant in the Compton Pledge guaranteed income program, shown at Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area.

California

Column: A veteran of guaranteed income, she has some advice for L.A.’s new recipients

With BIG: LEAP, some 3,200 low-income Angelenos will get $1,000 every month for one year. Georgia Horton, a recipient of the Compton Pledge, is worried about what comes next for those who will come to depend on that money.

“These young people had to develop personal strength and resilience to overcome so many challenges in their lives,” Solis said. “Much like all of us, they just need an opportunity to put their talents and abilities to work. Offering guaranteed income could very well be the key to unlocking their full potential.”

The program launched Aug. 31, according to a spokesperson from Solis’ office.

Earlier this year, L.A. County rolled out Breathe, another experimental program providing cash assistance of $1,000 per month to county residents 18 and older in poor or working-class neighborhoods who were hurt financially during the pandemic. Residents had to apply to Breathe, which is funded with federal COVID-19 relief money and conducted in partnership with the nonprofit Strength Based Community Change of Wilmington and the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research.

Last year, L.A. became the biggest city in the nation to launch a $1,000-a-month cash assistance program. About 3,200 Los Angeles households were randomly selected for the initiative by the city’s research partner, the Center for Guaranteed Income Research, city officials said.

California
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement