DUI suspect on horse leads Whittier police on chase

Two police officers smile next to a horse.
A horse was taken into Whittier Police Department care after its rider was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
(Whittier Police Department)
By Jack DolanStaff Writer 
A police chase in Whittier on Saturday went a bit slower than normal: The intoxicated suspect was galloping through town on a horse.

The “driver” initially refused to pull over, leading to the unusual pursuit.

“That was our afternoon,” Whittier police posted on their official Instagram account.

The pursuit ended with the DUI suspect in custody and the horse getting lots of love from the cops. The horse was taken into the department’s care after the incident.

Turns out, almost all of the usual traffic rules apply when you’re on city streets, even if your ride is a horse.

Two police officers lead a saddled horse.
Whittier police officers brought the horse back to their station, where it received lots of love, according to the department’s Instagram account.
(Whittier Police Department)

