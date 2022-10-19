Advertisement
California

‘Coronageddon’ returns with 91 Freeway closure in Corona this weekend

91 Freeway sign at an overpass
The 91 Freeway at the Green River Boulevard overpass in Corona in May 2021. All eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway will be closed this weekend so crews can continue to repave lanes.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
All eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed this weekend so crews can continue to repave lanes.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission announced that all eastbound 91 lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, according to a news release. All lanes, including the eastbound 91 Express Lanes and the eastbound 91 Main Street on-ramp, will be closed from Main Street to west of Interstate 15.

The closure is because of the RCTC’s 91 Refresh Project, ensuring the safety of crews and motorists while lanes are being repaved. The news follows two other closures of eastbound 91 last month. The same area was closed Sept. 16-19, when crews replaced asphalt with concrete.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternative routes, including the 60, 71 or 57 freeways or Interstate 15 or 215. People who must travel on eastbound 91 should expect heavy delays and use the northbound/southbound I-15 connectors.

