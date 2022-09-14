‘Coronageddon’ expected with 91 Freeway closed in Corona this weekend

Mark your calendars. “Coronageddon” is coming this weekend.

The Riverside County Transportation Commission announced all eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed from Main Street to just west of Interstate 15, including the eastbound 91 Express Lanes and eastbound 91 Main Street on-ramp, beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, and ending at 5 a.m. Monday. The 15/91 interchange is scheduled to remain open.

Motorists are being warned of heavy delays and are advised to take alternate routes.

⚠️ A full closure of eastbound 91 from Main St. to just west of I-15 in Corona will occur Friday, Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. to Monday, Sept. 19 at 5 a.m. for lane repaving. Avoid the area or allow extra travel time for expected heavy delays.



The closure is because of road paving that was originally scheduled to take place last month and was postponed, Aaron Hake, deputy executive director of the RCTC, said in a news release.

Motorists should use Routes 60, 71 or 57, or Interstates 15 or 215 as alternate routes.

Construction on the 91 Freeway has been underway throughout the summer and will continue through the fall. If the repaving cannot be completed this weekend, it will be rescheduled as soon as possible, Hake said.

In 2016, the California Highway Patrol shut down parts of the 91 Freeway for about 55 hours to demolish a bridge as part of a freeway widening project. The weekend closure was dubbed “Coronageddon” and “91 Steer Clear.”