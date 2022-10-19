California

Packed In: Overcrowded housing in Los Angeles has brought death by design

Illustration of people filling a house in middle. Left: a man with luggage and woman and child. Right: homes behind a fence
(Victor Bizar Gómez / For The Times)
Share
Share

It’s the cruel paradox at the center of Los Angeles housing. L.A. is known worldwide as the capital of single-family-home sprawl. Yet for three decades, it has had the most overcrowded housing among large counties in the United States. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the fatal consequences, with death rates in L.A.’s most overcrowded neighborhoods at least twice as high as in those with ample housing.

It didn’t have to be this way.

The crowded conditions have been a century in the making, with local leaders designing Los Angeles in a way that made these circumstances inevitable.

This Times series reveals how it happened.

section divider - an illustrated drawing of three shacks
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Angie Davila, 20, the oldest of six children, finds quiet time for herself in the family's one-bedroom apartment in the Pico-Union neighborhood on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. There are eight family members sharing a one bedroom unit. Magdalena Garcia, 40, and husband Edgar Galicia, 48, live with their six children in a one-bedroom apartment. Magdalena has lived in the unit over 20 years. Overcrowded housing in Pico-Union, considered the most overcrowded neighborhood in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
For Subscribers

How L.A. became the most overcrowded place in the U.S.

Los Angeles’ love of sprawl made it America’s most overcrowded place. The region’s poor and marginalized communities pay a deadly price.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 14, 2020 - Ruby Gordillo, 33, and her 8-year-old son Jacob Gordillo check out of a vacant house she has occupied on Saturday morning. Impacted by the housing crisis, and feeling even more urgency in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, a group of families who need safe and healthy housing went to "reclaimed" 6 vacant houses owned by the state in the El Sereno neighborhood of Los Angeles. The vacant properties are currently owned by Caltrans, purchased decades ago as part of the now aborted 710 freeway expansion. Over 200 now sit vacant while thousands live on the streets of Los Angeles County. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
For Subscribers

One family’s desperate act to escape overcrowding

Stuck in an overcrowded apartment in one of L.A.’s most packed neighborhoods, Ruby Gordillo seized a vacant, state-owned home for her family. They may be forced to leave soon.

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: The down town skyline seen from the Pico-Union neighborhood along Olympic Blvd. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Overcrowded housing in Pico-Union, considered the most overcrowded neighborhood in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
For Subscribers

Why it’s so hard to fix housing overcrowding in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 15: Jesse Davila, 19, right, shown with his younger brother Lino Galicia, 3, takes a break before going to his construction job, in the family's one-bedroom apartment in the Pico-Union neighborhood on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. There are eight family members sharing a one bedroom unit. Magdalena Garcia, 40, and husband Edgar Galicia, 48, live with their six children in a one-bedroom apartment. Magdalena has lived in the unit over 20 years. Overcrowded housing in Pico-Union, considered the most overcrowded neighborhood in Los Angeles. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

A century of overcrowded homes: How we reported the story

Advertisement

CaliforniaLatino LifeCOVID-19 Pandemic

More From the Los Angeles Times