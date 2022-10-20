Students walk out at Marshall High demanding better school security after campus stabbing

About 100 students walked out during a break at John Marshall High School in Los Feliz Thursday, demanding improved security measures after the on-campus stabbing Wednesday of two students.

The students said the stabbings came after another on-campus student assault in a classroom earlier this week, raising their fears about campus safety. Several students who walked out said school administrators need to do a better job protecting them and said various measures could be taken, including more accessible mental health counseling, a stronger police presence and random searches for weapons and drugs.

Some students said a stronger law enforcement presence would have downsides and could make others feel uncomfortable. But the tradeoff would be worth it, several said, because they would feel safer.

Periodic random searches would be an invasion of privacy, said 10th grader Gabrielle Ghazarian, “at the same time, if we really want to make sure that everyone is safe and everyone is not bringing things that are a danger to themselves or other people to school, I feel like it may be something that is worth considering.”

Advertisement

Her classmate Marina Wells disagreed, and would oppose returning to the previous practice of stationing a police officer on campus.

“I don’t think we would need a school police officer if the administration was taking more care of the students’ mental health and just figuring out what’s going on with the students,” she said.

Two students were stabbed on Wednesday at about 3:30 pm, just as school was letting out. They were hospitalized for treatment before being discharged Thursday morning.

A person of interest was detained and released, said Nina Buranasombati, a Los Angeles School Police Department spokesperson. She could not say whether the person was a student. No weapon was recovered, she said.

School police Deputy Chief Glenn Besunder told The Times that officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were also called to the scene and questioned the person of interest before that person was let go. The person remained at-large on Thursday.

The stabbing arose out of an altercation, Besunder said. Detectives interviewed the victims at the hospital early Wednesday evening.

The investigation is being handled by the school police department and school officials, the deputy chief said.

Los Angeles schools Supt. Alberto Carvalho is preparing to bring forward a district-wide school safety plan as the issue of campus security has surged to the forefront among parents and students in the wake of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last spring, other violent incidents and the recent Los Angeles student overdoses and campus death at the Bernstein High campus in Hollywood.

The violence and crime have reignited debates over what school security should look like. Parents are generally calling for more campus police and increased safety measures including cameras and more fencing.

A coalition of groups, including Students Deserve, United Teachers Los Angeles, the ACLU of Southern California, the Los Angeles Alliance for a New Economy, the Collective for Liberatory Lawyering and Reclaim Our Schools L.A. sent a letter last month to Carvalho and the school board opposing calls to increase school police, saying they create a climate of fear and foment distrust between students and the adults who educate and nurture them.

Both parents and the groups agree that stronger mental health services are needed for students as one way to ease campus conflicts.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to call the school police department’s Investigative Services Division at (213) 202-8621.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.