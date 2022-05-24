Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Texas school shooting: ‘State of shock’ as Uvalde awaits fate of kids, grieves, prays

A woman cries while holding a man's arm
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center on Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school, killing at least 18 children and a teacher.
(William Luther / San Antonio Express-News)
By Hayley Smith
Richard WintonMolly Hennessy-Fiske
Share
HOUSTON — 

Grief, horror and outrage spread through the small Texas town of Uvalde on Tuesday after a mass shooting that left 18 elementary school students and at least one teacher dead.

Some frantically tried to check on loved ones and friends, while others prayed.

“It’s a small town, so no one is going to be unaffected. There won’t be anybody that doesn’t know — either directly or indirectly — either family or friends that are going to be affected by this,” Uvalde County Commissioner John Yeackle said.

People sit on the curb outside of Robb Elementary School as State troopers guard the area in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in years. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

World & Nation

Full coverage of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

A gunman killed 18 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Another county commissioner, Ronald Garza, said some parents and grandparents gathered at the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center still don’t know the whereabouts of their children and are waiting for news.

“This is just a very sad time for them,” he said. “They’re scared. They’re kind of in a state of shock. Their eyes are red. Some have been crying. It’s just sad they’re having to go through this.”

Advertisement

Garza described the shooting as “something that you just don’t expect in our small community” and asked the public to pray for Uvalde and “pray for peace, for understanding.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, had a handgun and possibly a rifle when he entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a working-class city of about 16,000 people about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

Ramos shot and wounded his grandmother before he arrived at the elementary school, according to a law enforcement source.

A girl cries, comforted by two adults, outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center where grief counseling will be offered in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. - An 18-year-old gunman killed 14 children and a teacher at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, according to the state's governor, in the nation's deadliest school shooting in years. (Photo by allison dinner / AFP) (Photo by ALLISON DINNER/AFP via Getty Images)

World & Nation

Photos: Texas school shooter kills teacher and 18 children

Police are believed to have killed the gunman who left 19 people dead at a Texas elementary school, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday.

Leaders said the community will rise to the occasion.

“We’re resilient people. We might have our differences, but when there’s a need, there’s a crisis in our community, we’ve always been able to unite,” Garza said. “Were a very family-oriented town. Church is at the center of our community. And we just didn’t expect this to happen.”

But it will be tough.

“Everybody’s heartbroken and stunned,” Yeackle said.

World & Nation
Hayley Smith

Hayley Smith covers trending and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously contributed to The Times’ COVID-19 project, “The Pandemic’s Toll: Lives Lost in California,” in partnership with the Pulitzer Center and USC. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from USC.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Molly Hennessy-Fiske

Molly Hennessy-Fiske has been a staff writer since 2006 in Washington, Los Angeles, Texas and overseas. A graduate of Harvard College, she spent a year as Middle East bureau chief before returning as Houston bureau chief.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement