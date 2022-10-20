Advertisement
California

High-speed pursuit from San Diego ends in standoff near LAX; person in custody

A man threatens to jump off of a ramp at LAX after leading police on a car chase from San Diego to the Los Angeles.
(Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A driver that led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 5 Freeway from San Diego was taken into custody after an hourlong standoff Thursday afternoon near Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The incident began when San Diego police attempted to pull over the suspect, who was driving in the wrong direction, according to authorities and several media reports.

California Highway Patrol officers continued the pursuit on the freeway that eventually ended up at an overpass near the LAX entrance on West Century Boulevard, authorities said.

The man, possibly armed with a knife, was reportedly threatening to jump from the overpass after the chase about 1:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video from KABC-TV showed multiple police vehicles surrounding a person on the railing of an overpass at the airport. Firefighters installed an inflatable landing pad under the overpass. Traffic around the airport was temporarily disrupted.

The standoff lasted until around 3 p.m. when the individual was taken into custody, authorities said.

“Los Angeles Airport Police Officers responded to assist and were able to take the suspect into custody peacefully and successfully,” airport police officials said. “Impacted traffic is now in the process of opening back up.”

CHP is expected to take custody of the person and conduct the investigation.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

