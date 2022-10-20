High-speed pursuit from San Diego ends in standoff near LAX; person in custody

A driver that led authorities on a high-speed chase on the 5 Freeway from San Diego was taken into custody after an hourlong standoff Thursday afternoon near Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The incident began when San Diego police attempted to pull over the suspect, who was driving in the wrong direction, according to authorities and several media reports.

California Highway Patrol officers continued the pursuit on the freeway that eventually ended up at an overpass near the LAX entrance on West Century Boulevard, authorities said.

Advertisement

The man, possibly armed with a knife, was reportedly threatening to jump from the overpass after the chase about 1:15 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Video from KABC-TV showed multiple police vehicles surrounding a person on the railing of an overpass at the airport. Firefighters installed an inflatable landing pad under the overpass. Traffic around the airport was temporarily disrupted.

The standoff lasted until around 3 p.m. when the individual was taken into custody, authorities said.

“Los Angeles Airport Police Officers responded to assist and were able to take the suspect into custody peacefully and successfully,” airport police officials said. “Impacted traffic is now in the process of opening back up.”

CHP is expected to take custody of the person and conduct the investigation.