1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Valley Glen hookah lounge

One man was killed and another injured during a shooting at a Valley Glen hookah lounge early Tuesday, officials said.

The two men were sitting inside Sky Hookah Lounge in the 13000 block of Victory Boulevard when they were approached by another man at about 12:11 a.m., said Officer Lizeth Lomeli, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The three men were seen speaking when the suspect took out a handgun and shot one of the men, Lomeli said. The second man tried to intervene, she said, and was also shot by the gunman.

California Suspects ram stolen van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove At least two suspected thieves crashed a stolen van into a Chanel store in Beverly Grove early Tuesday but fled empty-handed, the LAPD says.

The suspect, described only as being about 65 years old, was last seen running south through the parking lot, Lomeli said.

An employee at the lounge confirmed the shooting took place but declined to comment about the incident.

The two victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where one of the men was pronounced dead.