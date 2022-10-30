2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Covina house party

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Covina early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. on the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s department said.

Homicide investigators learned that there was a house party. One person attending the party fired at others, then fled, authorities said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The two wounded men are receiving medical treatment and are in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.