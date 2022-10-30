Advertisement
Share
California

2 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Covina house party

Law enforcement and other people stand outside a house at night.
Two people were killed and another two were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Covina early Sunday morning, authorities said.
(KTLA-TV)
By Sarah ParviniStaff Writer 
Share

Two people were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a house party in Covina early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. on the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies responded to a call about a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s department said.

Advertisement

Homicide investigators learned that there was a house party. One person attending the party fired at others, then fled, authorities said.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The two wounded men are receiving medical treatment and are in unknown condition.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

California
Sarah Parvini

Sarah Parvini covers California’s diverse communities, with a focus on historically underreported diasporas and the state’s shifting demographics, for the Los Angeles Times.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement