Advertisement
Share
California

Foster Farms recalls 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco that may contain plastic

Customers browse Foster Farms chicken displayed for sale at a Costco store
Customers browse Foster Farms chicken at a Costco store in San Francisco. Foster Farms has recalled 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties sold at Costco due to the possible presence of plastic in the meat.
(Bloomberg)
By Nathan SolisStaff Writer 
Share

Foster Farms is recalling nearly 148,000 pounds of chicken sold at Costco warehouse stores after some customers found pieces of hard, clear plastic in their frozen meat, federal inspectors said.

The fully cooked, breaded chicken breast patties are sold frozen in 80-ounce plastic bags. The products were produced Aug. 11 and the bags include a “best by” date of Aug. 11, 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement Saturday.

The possibly contaminated chicken patties were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah and Washington and could have been sent to Costco retail warehouses, authorities said.

FILE - In this Thursday, March 15, 2018 file photo, the logo for Unilever appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Unilever says it raised prices by more than 11% between April and June as inflation surged. The consumer goods giant said Tuesday, July 26, 2022, that underlying sales growth of 8.1% in the first half of the year was driven by rising prices to offset the higher costs it paid to create everything from Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to Dove skin care. It brought in revenue of $30 billion in the first half of 2022. .(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Business

Dove, other Unilever dry shampoos recalled over cancer risk

Dove, Suave and Bed Head are among the aerosol dry shampoos recalled after they were found to contain benzene, which can cause cancer.

The federal government is concerned that some of the contaminated meat is already in people’s freezers, and they are urging consumers not to eat the chicken. The product should be thrown away or returned to where it was purchased. There are no reports of any injuries, but the USDA said the products could cause injury if they are eaten.

The frozen chicken has the establishment number “P-33901” and lot code “3*2223**” in inkjet print on the back edge of the packaging as well as the number “7527899724” under the barcode.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call the Foster Farms Consumer Hotline at (800) 338-8051 or send an email to info@fosterfarms.com.

CaliforniaBusinessFood
Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement