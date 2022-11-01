In-N-Out promotes ‘giant shindig’ 75th anniversary festival 11 months early

In-N-Out Burger is known for making each double-double fresh to order for customers, but the California burger joint is already prepping for its 75th birthday bash nearly a year in advance.

Billionaire owner and heiress Lynsi Snyder announced the Oct. 22, 2023, festival on Tuesday in a video posted to In-N-Out Burger’s website.

“We’re having a giant shindig at Pomona Raceway,” Snyder said in the video. “We’re going to have drag racing. We’re going to have a car show. We’re going to have concerts. We’re going to have food, fun. ... You’re not going to want to miss it.”

Along with live music and celebrity appearances, In-N-Out will be serving burgers and fries to hungry fans.

The drag strip at the Pomona Raceway — officially titled the Auto Club Raceway in Pomona — will be renamed in 2023 the In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip, Snyder said, adding that her father used to take her to the racetrack when she was a child.

“I have many special memories being at the Pomona Dragstrip, many of them with my dad, and I’m really looking forward to In-N-Out’s involvement there for many years to come. We’re blessed with many loyal customers who are also race fans, and we’re excited to see them at the track,” she said in a statement.

In-N-Out was founded by Snyder’s grandparents, Esther and Harry Snyder, in Baldwin Park in 1948. The chain now operates more than 380 locations across the country.