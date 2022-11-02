Slain Victorville high school football player remembered. ‘His energy was infectious’

A football player for Victorville’s Silverado High School was found shot to death over the weekend, authorities said, leaving his teammates and the campus in shock.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, deputies found 17-year-old Richard Reed lying in the street with a gunshot wound, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Medical personnel declared him dead at the scene, near the intersection of La Mesa and Jade roads in Victorville.

Richard was a standout player for the Hawks football team, the Victor Valley Union High School District said in a statement.

His teammates and family held a private vigil Monday night after that evening’s practice was canceled, according to the statement.

“Some of the players are still taking it rough,” Silverado head coach Keron Jones said. “We’ll gather the team together after school just to allow them some time to grieve together amongst themselves. I told the coaches we would let everything happen organically. … We will try to let everything move at their pace. They were running around throwing the ball after school [Monday]. So I think once they are back in the element of football, it will help them to cope.”

Richard was an honor roll student and was named Desert Sky League defensive player of the year for 2021-22, according to the district. He played linebacker, running back and punter.

Jones said the senior was “one of only a handful of kids” he could remember who started all four seasons at the varsity level.

“He was that good,” the coach said. “His energy was infectious. He was so respected by his teammates.”

School officials are offering grief counseling for students and staff.

“Some of his closest teammates have been inconsolable,” said Principal Heather Conkle.

Silverado is scheduled to play a first-round playoff game Friday night and plans to don helmet stickers in Richard’s honor.

The team will face St. Francis, a private school from La Cañada-Flintridge, whose players also will be wearing helmet stickers in Richard’s memory, according to the district’s statement.

Players from district rival Victor Valley High School also will don the helmet stickers for their playoff game Friday.

“There has been an outpouring of support,” Conkle said.

Anyone with information on Richard’s shooting death is asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Detail at (909) 890-4908.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at (800)-782-7463 or by visiting www.wetip.com.