High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from Southern California regional football bowl games Friday.
RUSHING
• Timothy Grettenberg, Portola: Rushed for 165 yards and scored four touchdowns in an overtime win over King/Drew.
• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: The sophomore rushed for 96 yards in 22 carries and also had 18 tackles in win over Narbonne.
PASSING
• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 210 yards and three touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in loss to San Diego Lincoln.
• Keenan Jackson, King/Drew: Passed for 360 yards, including touchdowns of 86 and 78 yards, against Portola.
• Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of Narbonne.
RECEIVING
• Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught eight passes for 152 yards and one touchdown against San Diego Lincoln.
• Alijah Royster, Oxnard Pacifica: The sophomore caught five passes for 91 yards and one touchdown against Narbonne.
DEFENSE
• Jahmir Torres, King/Drew: Made two interceptions, caught three touchdown passes and had a fumble recovery against Portola.
SPECIAL TEAMS
• Max Magana, Oxnard Pacifica: Recovered two of his team’s three blocked punts against Narbonne.
• Ryder Sheehan, Newbury Park: Blocked an extra point and recorded a sack against San Diego Lincoln.
• Dallas Peoples, Highland: Blocked a field goal with less than two minutes left to preserve his team’s two-point win over Coalinga.
