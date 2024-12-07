High school football top performers in the Southland

Record-setting receiver Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park is lifted up by teammate Joel Gonzalez.

A look at the top performers from Southern California regional football bowl games Friday.

RUSHING

• Timothy Grettenberg, Portola: Rushed for 165 yards and scored four touchdowns in an overtime win over King/Drew.

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: The sophomore rushed for 96 yards in 22 carries and also had 18 tackles in win over Narbonne.

PASSING

• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 210 yards and three touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in loss to San Diego Lincoln.

• Keenan Jackson, King/Drew: Passed for 360 yards, including touchdowns of 86 and 78 yards, against Portola.

• Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of Narbonne.

RECEIVING

• Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught eight passes for 152 yards and one touchdown against San Diego Lincoln.

• Alijah Royster, Oxnard Pacifica: The sophomore caught five passes for 91 yards and one touchdown against Narbonne.

DEFENSE

• Jahmir Torres, King/Drew: Made two interceptions, caught three touchdown passes and had a fumble recovery against Portola.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Max Magana, Oxnard Pacifica: Recovered two of his team’s three blocked punts against Narbonne.

• Ryder Sheehan, Newbury Park: Blocked an extra point and recorded a sack against San Diego Lincoln.

• Dallas Peoples, Highland: Blocked a field goal with less than two minutes left to preserve his team’s two-point win over Coalinga.