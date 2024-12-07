Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football top performers in the Southland

Receiver Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park is lifted up by teammate Joel Gonzalez while teammates watch.
Record-setting receiver Shane Rosenthal of Newbury Park is lifted up by teammate Joel Gonzalez.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

A look at the top performers from Southern California regional football bowl games Friday.

RUSHING

• Timothy Grettenberg, Portola: Rushed for 165 yards and scored four touchdowns in an overtime win over King/Drew.

• Isaiah Phelps, Oxnard Pacifica: The sophomore rushed for 96 yards in 22 carries and also had 18 tackles in win over Narbonne.

PASSING

Advertisement

• Brady Smigiel, Newbury Park: Passed for 210 yards and three touchdowns, ran for one touchdown in loss to San Diego Lincoln.

• Keenan Jackson, King/Drew: Passed for 360 yards, including touchdowns of 86 and 78 yards, against Portola.

• Dominic Duran, Oxnard Pacifica: Passed for 203 yards and two touchdowns in defeat of Narbonne.

RECEIVING

• Shane Rosenthal, Newbury Park: Caught eight passes for 152 yards and one touchdown against San Diego Lincoln.

• Alijah Royster, Oxnard Pacifica: The sophomore caught five passes for 91 yards and one touchdown against Narbonne.

DEFENSE

Advertisement

• Jahmir Torres, King/Drew: Made two interceptions, caught three touchdown passes and had a fumble recovery against Portola.

SPECIAL TEAMS

• Max Magana, Oxnard Pacifica: Recovered two of his team’s three blocked punts against Narbonne.

• Ryder Sheehan, Newbury Park: Blocked an extra point and recorded a sack against San Diego Lincoln.

• Dallas Peoples, Highland: Blocked a field goal with less than two minutes left to preserve his team’s two-point win over Coalinga.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement