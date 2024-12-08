High school football top performers in the Southland

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Palos Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski rushed for 97 yards in state playoff win.

A look at the top performers from high school football Southern California Regional bowl games on Saturday.

RUSHING

• Julius Gillick, Edison: Rushed for 240 yards in 39 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Granite Hills.

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: The sophomore quarterback rushed for 97 yards in win over Bakersfield Christian.

• Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns in win over Poway.

PASSING

Advertisement

• Jassi Williams, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns in win over St. Augustine.

DEFENSE

• Desmond Tillman, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Recorded three sacks in defeat of St. Augustine.

• Jace DeMoss, Palos Verdes: Returned an interception 65 yards for touchdown in win over Bakersfield Christian.

• Devyn Blake, Edison: Had a sack and tipped pass leading to interception in win over Granite Hills.