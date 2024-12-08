Advertisement
High school football top performers in the Southland

Ryan Rakowski leans back as he prepares to pass during the Sea Kings' win over Bakersfield Christian.
Palos Verdes quarterback Ryan Rakowski rushed for 97 yards in state playoff win.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the top performers from high school football Southern California Regional bowl games on Saturday.

RUSHING

• Julius Gillick, Edison: Rushed for 240 yards in 39 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Granite Hills.

• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: The sophomore quarterback rushed for 97 yards in win over Bakersfield Christian.

• Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns in win over Poway.

PASSING

• Jassi Williams, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns in win over St. Augustine.

DEFENSE

• Desmond Tillman, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Recorded three sacks in defeat of St. Augustine.

• Jace DeMoss, Palos Verdes: Returned an interception 65 yards for touchdown in win over Bakersfield Christian.

• Devyn Blake, Edison: Had a sack and tipped pass leading to interception in win over Granite Hills.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

