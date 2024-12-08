High school football top performers in the Southland
A look at the top performers from high school football Southern California Regional bowl games on Saturday.
RUSHING
• Julius Gillick, Edison: Rushed for 240 yards in 39 carries and scored three touchdowns in win over Granite Hills.
• Ryan Rakowski, Palos Verdes: The sophomore quarterback rushed for 97 yards in win over Bakersfield Christian.
• Noah Penunuri, Rio Hondo Prep: Rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns in win over Poway.
PASSING
• Jassi Williams, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Passed for 235 yards and two touchdowns in win over St. Augustine.
DEFENSE
• Desmond Tillman, St. Pius X-St. Matthias: Recorded three sacks in defeat of St. Augustine.
• Jace DeMoss, Palos Verdes: Returned an interception 65 yards for touchdown in win over Bakersfield Christian.
• Devyn Blake, Edison: Had a sack and tipped pass leading to interception in win over Granite Hills.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.