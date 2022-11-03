Southern California mountains see season’s first snow, as winds, rain, cold air sweep the region

Southern California mountains saw the first snowfall of the season Thursday morning, as a cold front lingered over the region, bringing chilly temperatures, winds and rain.

Mountain areas from Los Angeles County to San Diego County saw up to 2 inches of snow, accompanied by winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

Big Bear even experienced some lightning Thursday, said Elizabeth Schenk, meteorologist for the National Weather Service San Diego, calling the phenomenon a “thundersnow.”

“It’s a thunderstorm, but instead of rain falling, it’s snow,” Schenk said. “You don’t see that much around here, so it can be pretty exciting.”

A winter weather advisory for Los Angeles and Ventura counties’ mountains were in effect until 10 a.m., and motorists on Interstate 5 were warned about possible treacherous driving conditions on the Grapevine.

San Diego County mountains were also under a winter weather advisory early Thursday, with an additional 1 to 2 inches of snow expected, officials said.

Good rainy Thursday morning! Some of you may be waking up to some rain showers, with high-elevation snow in the mountains. In fact, THUNDERSNOW was reported in the San Bernardino Co Mountains this morning! Off and on showers will continue through this morning before clearing out. pic.twitter.com/YoA90R6oVF — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) November 3, 2022

“There are some fairly heavy showers and snow showers,” Schenk said.

Across the region, temperatures on Thursday into Friday were expected to range between between the mid-50s to low-70s, with high winds — especially along the coast — making the air even chillier. Mountain areas are expected to be 20 to 30 degrees cooler than usual Thursday, she said, with highs near Big Bear reaching the mid-30s.

Thursday is “definitely going to be the coldest day of the week for sure,” Schenk said. “We are expecting to rebound a little tomorrow, but temperatures are still going to be below normal everywhere.”

A freeze watch was issued for Thursday night into Friday morning for the Antelope Valley and across other areas north into Ventura County, including the Ojai Valley, with temperatures falling as low at 28 degrees.

The Malibu coast and Santa Monica Mountains are under a wind advisory starting Thursday afternoon through Friday morning, with gusts up to 40 mph expected, according to the National Weather Service. The Santa Clarita Valley is under a similar wind advisory, with high gusts expected from Thursday morning through early Friday.

Winds have remained high down the coastline, Schenk said, with Huntington Beach seeing 35 mph winds early Thursday, and San Clemente beaches recording gusts up to 50 mph.

Much of the region’s non-snow precipitation tapered off by Thursday morning, though forecasts show new storms moving into the region early next week will likely bring more rain.

First, it will deliver widespread beneficial precip--including substantial mountain snowfall as it'll be a fairly cold pattern. Second, it'll likely end NorCal fire season once & for all. Third: right now, I don't foresee any particularly intense or damaging storms. (2/3) #CAwx pic.twitter.com/A21ejxPQs2 — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) November 2, 2022

Some areas saw relatively substantial rainfall this week, almost 2 inches in the northern Inland Empire’s Lytle Creek Canyon, and 1.26 inches at the San Gabriel Dam in northern Los Angeles County, records show.

The rain is “pretty much over with, today’s just a few snow showers up in the mountains,” Boldt said Thursday. But by Monday and Tuesday of next week, Boldt said a new system is expected to move into the area, bringing a good chance of rain, as well as more winds and cooler temperatures.

“This could be a persistent rain right into Wednesday,” Boldt said.

Some climate experts are optimistic about the back-to-back storms bringing relatively consistent perception to California’s drought-starved terrain. David Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, noted the increased precipitation across the state could have many positive benefits — especially if it continues to bring steady rain without intense storms — including putting an end to fire season in Northern California.