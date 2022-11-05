First storm of season expected to bring rain to Southern California starting Sunday evening

The first storm of the season is on the horizon for Southern California, bringing cool temperatures and several days of rain showers with the potential for up to a foot of snow at higher mountain elevations.

The storm system is expected to make its way down from Northern California and hit the Los Angeles County area as early as Sunday evening, with showers spreading across the region on Monday, forecasters said. Temperatures will range between the mid-50s to lower 60s in most areas.

“It looks like the threat of rain will continue basically all the way through Tuesday into Wednesday,” said Rich Thompson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Coastal areas and the valley should receive at least an inch of rain, with areas in the San Gabriel Mountains expected to receive up to 4 inches, Thompson said.

Colder temperatures and snow are anticipated at higher elevations — around 7,000 feet and above — through Monday, potentially bringing up to a foot of snow in resort areas during the weather event. Snow elevation levels should begin to drop Tuesday, raising the possibility of traffic interruptions on the Interstate 5 corridor through the Grapevine in the evening and into Wednesday morning.

“It’s the first good rain event of the season so just be prepared for that and if you’re traveling in the mountains be careful and be prepared for winter weather conditions,” Thompson said.