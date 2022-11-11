‘Jealousy, sibling rivalry’: Woman shot, killed sister and her 3-week-old baby, police say

A Fresno woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the slaying earlier this year of the woman’s younger sister and her infant daughter, police said.

Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, 22, and Martin Arroyo-Morales, 26, were arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of murder, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said during a Thursday news conference. Balderrama said the pair confessed to killing Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her 3-week-old daughter, Celine.

“We can now say with complete certainty that we have those responsible for this homicide in custody,” Balderrama said. “We have the murder weapon, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, and we have a motive: jealousy and sibling rivalry.”

Yarelly Solorio-Rivera, left, and Martin Arroyo Morales. (Fresno Police Department)

On Sept. 24, police responded at 7:20 a.m. to a report of multiple gunshots in the bedroom of a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue, according to authorities. Officers found Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and Celine suffering from multiple gunshots. Paramedics arrived and provided medical aid, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Balderrama said that it’s believed that Yanelly Solorio-Rivera was sleeping and holding her daughter in bed when she was shot.

Police offered $25,000 in reward money to help solve the crime and released a video of a person of interest in the slayings, who has since been confirmed by Balderrama to be Arroyo Morales. Balderrama also said that Arroyo Morales is believed to have gang ties.