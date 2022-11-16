10 L.A. County sheriff’s cadets struck by car during training run in Whittier

Ten Los Angeles County sheriff’s cadets were injured Wednesday morning when a driver plowed into them during a morning run in Whittier, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the sheriff’s training academy, near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street, Deputy David Yoo said. It was not immediately clear how badly the cadets, who were members of the STARS Explorer Academy, were injured.

Dispatchers received a call at 6:26 a.m. about a crash involving pedestrians, Deputy Brenda Serna said. The cause of the crash is under investigation, she said.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva confirmed 10 cadets were struck.

The recruits were on their morning run as part of their training session, Deputy Grace Medrano said.

Villanueva said the cadets typically run in group formation on streets, with road guards and following a vehicle.

Video from KABC-TV showed paramedics treating the wounded and loading them into ambulances. The vehicle involved in the crash appeared to be an SUV.

One person was detained at the scene, Medrano said. She could not provide any additional details on the person.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.