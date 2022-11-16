Advertisement
Share
California

What we know about the victims and driver in the crash that hurt 25 sheriff’s recruits

Emergency crews investigate a scene near wreckage of car
At least five recruits are in critical condition after a car plowed into L.A. County sheriff’s cadets jogging along the street on Wednesday early morning near Whittier.
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
By Alexandra E. Petri
Richard WintonBrittny MejiaNathan SolisNoah Goldberg
Share

Shortly after dawn Wednesday, a 22-year-old driver plowed a Honda CRV into a large group of recruits with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who were on a training run in South Whittier. Dozens were injured, at least five of them critically, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol is leading an investigation into the crash.

Here is what we know so far.

When and where did the crash occur?

Dispatchers received a call just before 6:30 a.m. about a crash involving pedestrians in the 10600 block of Mills Avenue, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The crash occurred near a training center for sheriff’s recruits, called STARS Center Academy in South Whittier.

Advertisement

Recruits were running near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street in four columns when a vehicle approached the group at 30 to 40 mph, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. The vehicle was traveling in the wrong direction, Los Angeles County Fire Capt. Sheila Kelliher said.

What happened after?

Video shot by a man who lives across the street from the crash showed recruits desperately trying to treat the most badly injured, who were immobilized and bloody on the ground as smoke still spewed from the driver’s SUV.

Voices shouting for more assistance and giving instructions can be heard as groups of the less injured gathered around those who were most seriously hurt, trying to render aid. Some of the recruits were emergency medical technicians, and at least one in the group was a trained nurse.

Several deputy recruits were also able to knock on the door of a fire station 500 feet from the crash site and ask for help, said Anthony Marrone, interim chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Whittier, CA - November 16: Ten Los Angeles County sheriff's cadets were injured Wednesday morning when a driver plowed into them during a morning run in Whittier. The crash occurred near the sheriff's training academy, near in Mills Avenue and Trumball Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 in Whittier, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

25 sheriff’s recruits hurt, 5 critically, on training run in Whittier: ‘Devastation everywhere’

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says injuries include head trauma and broken bones, and ‘we have had some loss of limb.’

What prompted the crash?

The cause of the crash, including any motive behind it, is under investigation.

Authorities said the driver was traveling south on Mills Road before he veered into the northbound lanes, where a group of about 75 recruits was jogging in a large formation. The runners were being escorted by two black-and-white patrol cars. Eight road guards wearing reflective vests also were present.

The recruits at the head of the pack saw the SUV careening toward them and dived out of the way, authorities said. Those toward the back of the formation did not see the oncoming vehicle before the driver plowed through them and then slammed into a light pole, knocking it to the ground.

The pole stopped the car’s momentum and prevented the vehicle from striking other recruits, authorities said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was detained at the scene by cadets.

Authorities detected no smell of alcohol on him, and he “blew a 0.0" during a Breathalyzer test administered at the scene, Villanueva said.

Who are the recruits?

The 75 sheriff’s deputy recruits are members of Class 464 with the STARS Center Academy, a training center in South Whittier. Recruits with police departments from Bell, Pasadena, El Segundo, Glendale and UCLA also were in the group that was running, Villanueva said.

Approximately 10 of the recruits are female, authorities said.

This was the group’s eighth week of training, Villanueva said. The program last 22 weeks.

WHITTIER C NOVEMBER 16, 2022 - An investigation is underway after ten Los Angeles County sheriff's cadets were injured Wednesday morning when a driver plowed into them during a morning run in Whittier Wednesday morning, Nov. 16, 2022. The crash occurred near the sheriff's training academy, near Mills Avenue and Trumball Street.

California

‘So many bodies scattered everywhere’: Shocking scene where 25 sheriff’s recruits were hit while running

SUV slams into 25 L.A. County Sheriff’s Department cadets on Wednesday morning training run, critically injuring five and stunning Whittier residents.

What are the extent of the injuries?

Twenty-five recruits were injured in the crash, authorities said. At least five were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Villanueva called the injuries “life-altering” and said they included head trauma, broken bones and “some loss of limb.” One of the five critical patients was on a ventilator.

At least two patients were airlifted from the scene, authorities said, and taken to hospitals, including L.A. County-USC Medical Center in Los Angeles, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, UCI Medical Center in Orange and St. Francis Medical Center in Lynnwood.

The driver also suffered minor injuries, including scrapes, and was transported to a hospital.

Who is the driver?

The driver is a 22-year-old man from Diamond Bar. Authorities did not release any additional information about him Wednesday.

Investigators are looking into his background and have learned his uncle is in law enforcement. They say his initial behavior could suggest he was under the influence. They also said they found marijuana in his vehicle.

Have charges been filed?

No charges have been announced in the incident.

California
Alexandra E. Petri

Alexandra E. Petri covers trends and breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered live news at the New York Times. A two-time reporting fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation, she graduated from Penn State with a degree in journalism and international studies.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during almost 30 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Brittny Mejia

Brittny Mejia is a Metro reporter who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2014. She writes narrative pieces with a strong emphasis on the Latino community and others that make up the diversity of L.A. and California. Mejia was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 2021 in local reporting for her investigation with colleague Jack Dolan that exposed failures in Los Angeles County’s safety-net healthcare system.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Noah Goldberg

Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the Los Angeles Times. He worked previously in New York City as the Brooklyn courts reporter for the New York Daily News, covering major criminal trials as well as working on enterprise stories. Before that, he was the criminal justice reporter for the Brooklyn Eagle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement