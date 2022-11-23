Two brothers arrested in connection with 405 Freeway shooting in Van Nuys

Two men from Lancaster have been arrested in connection with a shooting this week on the northbound 405 Freeway that left another person injured, according to authorities.

The suspects, 24-year-old Elijah Allen Green and 18-year-old Jaiden Allen Green, were taken into custody Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The men are brothers, CHP Officer Weston Haver said.

Officers responded around 3:24 p.m. Monday to a report of a car-to-car shooting on the northbound 405 Freeway, north of Victory Boulevard.

Before officers arrived, the suspects fled the scene in their vehicle and the victim drove to a hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, the CHP said.

Investigators said that the suspects had robbed the victim on city streets before driving off, and that the victim chased them onto the freeway, where their vehicles crashed into each other.

“Immediately after the crash, a passenger in the suspect vehicle discharged a firearm at the victim vehicle, striking the victim with one round,” the CHP said. “Witnesses to the shooting, as well as Los Angeles Police Department detectives, were able to provide information which assisted CHP West Valley Area investigators and CHP Investigative Services Unit detectives with this robbery and attempted homicide investigation.”

On Tuesday, CHP detectives served search warrants at two locations in Lancaster and arrested the two suspects. Investigators also found illegal firearms, authorities said.

Both brothers were booked on suspicion of robbery and attempted murder, according to the Highway Patrol. Jaiden Green was also booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime.

Elijah Green was being held on $1-million bail, jail records show. Jaiden Green was being held on $750,000 bail.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact CHP’s West Valley Area office at (818) 888-0980.