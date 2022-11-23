Advertisement
Share
California

$1 million worth of property stolen in violent Hollywood Hills home-invasion robbery, police say

An aerial view of a neighborhood in the Hollywood Hills, centered on a house with black flat roof
Two victims were asleep at the Hollywood Hills home in the 3000 block of Multiview Drive when they woke up early Wednesday to screaming and a handgun pointed at them, according to the LAPD.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Grace TooheyStaff Writer 
Share

An estimated $1 million worth of property was stolen from a Hollywood Hills home early Wednesday in a violent robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The two victims were asleep at the home in the 3000 block of Multiview Drive about 3 a.m., when they woke up to screaming and a handgun pointed at them, said Officer Melissa Podany, an LAPD spokesperson. The suspects, who were in ski masks, demanded property and one pistol-whipped one of the victims during the robbery, according to police.

An aerial view of a house in Hollywood Hills with police officers standing nearby
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
Advertisement

The man who was pistol-whipped declined medical care but suffered minor injuries, Podany said. Officers were called to the scene about 3:30 a.m., and the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is taking over the investigation.

French bull dogs Violet, age 3, left, and Moxie, age 6 1/2 months. pose for photos at the Museum of the Dog, in New York, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Labrador retrievers aren't letting go of their hold on U.S. dog lovers, while French bulldogs finished fourth in the top ranks of doggy popularity, according to new American Kennel Club data. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

California

15-year-old arrested in armed theft of 2 French bulldogs on 6th Street Bridge

Two people were walking their dogs in Boyle Heights when someone pointed a pistol at them, took the two dogs and fled in a vehicle, according to the LAPD.

Police have not released descriptions for the multiple suspects, and Podany said officials did not yet know exactly how many were involved in the home-invasion robbery.

Podany did not know what kind of property was stolen.

California
Grace Toohey

Grace Toohey is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering breaking news for the Fast Break Desk. Before joining the newsroom in 2022, she covered criminal justice issues at the Orlando Sentinel and the Advocate in Baton Rouge. Toohey is a Maryland native and proud Terp.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement