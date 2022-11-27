3 injured in back-to-back home invasion attacks in El Monte

El Monte police were investigating three back-to-back home invasions early Sunday morning that left three people injured.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue around 1:10 a.m., where thieves had broken into three neighboring homes, said El Monte Police Lt. Pete Rasic.

At the third home, three people were struck with an unknown blunt object and were taken to a hospital. Two were stable, while the third was in serious condition, Rasic said.

Officers set up a perimeter and quickly arrested one suspect, and a second suspect was arrested a few hours later, Rasic said. They are 17 and 24 years old. Police are still looking for one or two more suspects.

At the first two homes, no residents were injured and no property was taken, Rasic said. He said he did not know if property was stolen from the third home.

Officers were still canvassing the scene Sunday afternoon.