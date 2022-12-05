Advertisement
Rialto police shoot man who followed officer into station parking lot with rifle, officials say

Aerial view of a police parking lot with what appears to be a rifle lying in a spot near blood stains
A Rialto police officer shot and wounded a man who followed the officer into the Police Department’s parking lot and brandished what appeared to be a rifle on Monday evening, authorities said.
(KTLA-TV Channel 5)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
A Rialto police officer shot and injured a man Monday night in the parking area of the police station after the man followed the officer and brandished a rifle, department officials said.

Just before 4:30 p.m. at the station at 128 N. Willow Ave., a police officer driving a marked vehicle into the parking area was followed by a black Dodge Charger, officials said.

The officer parked near the station and began speaking with a civilian employee when the driver of the Charger left his vehicle holding an “AR-15-style weapon,” according to police.

The man ran to the driver-side window of the officer’s vehicle and pointed the rifle at the officer, officials said.

California

As the officer chased the man back toward his vehicle, the man allegedly turned around and again pointed his rifle at the officer.

The officer then fired multiple shots and struck the man.

Additional officers responded from the station and took the man into custody. He was transported to a hospital and was stable as of Monday evening.

No officers were injured, and police did not disclose any motive for the man.

The names of the man and the officer who opened fire have not been released.

The incident is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As a result, no information regarding the alleged rifle — including whether it was real or a replica — was available, Rialto police officials said. The item was not touched by officers after the shooting to maintain the integrity of the crime scene, officials said.

Video from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed what appeared to be a rifle lying in the parking area of the station.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage, which was released to the media Monday night.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

