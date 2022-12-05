Rialto police shoot man who followed officer into station parking lot with rifle, officials say

A Rialto police officer shot and injured a man Monday night in the parking area of the police station after the man followed the officer and brandished a rifle, department officials said.

Just before 4:30 p.m. at the station at 128 N. Willow Ave., a police officer driving a marked vehicle into the parking area was followed by a black Dodge Charger, officials said.

The officer parked near the station and began speaking with a civilian employee when the driver of the Charger left his vehicle holding an “AR-15-style weapon,” according to police.

Advertisement

The man ran to the driver-side window of the officer’s vehicle and pointed the rifle at the officer, officials said.

California Man who crashed into LAPD officers arrested on suspicion of assault with deadly weapon Gang officers responding to a call for help were hit by a sedan that accelerated toward their car while driving on the wrong side of the road, according to the LAPD.

As the officer chased the man back toward his vehicle, the man allegedly turned around and again pointed his rifle at the officer.

The officer then fired multiple shots and struck the man.

Additional officers responded from the station and took the man into custody. He was transported to a hospital and was stable as of Monday evening.

No officers were injured, and police did not disclose any motive for the man.

The names of the man and the officer who opened fire have not been released.

The incident is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. As a result, no information regarding the alleged rifle — including whether it was real or a replica — was available, Rialto police officials said. The item was not touched by officers after the shooting to maintain the integrity of the crime scene, officials said.

Video from KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed what appeared to be a rifle lying in the parking area of the station.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage, which was released to the media Monday night.