Lone adventurer found dead after fall in Death Valley canyon

A 54-year-old man was found dead in a Death Valley National Park canyon, where officials said he likely fell 30 feet to his death while adventuring alone.

The man, who was not identified, was in the park’s Mosaic Canyon “canyoneering” — an adventurous sport that involves hiking and rappelling into canyons — when officials believe he reached the end of his rappel rope about 30 feet above the ground, according to a statement from park spokesperson Abby Wines.

The man tried to tie a piece of webbing to the end of his rope, but “appears to have made a mistake” when moving to rappel past the knot, Wines said. Park rangers estimated he fell about 30 feet.

The man was found Dec. 3 after park officials noticed signs of the man’s abandoned campsite and car, but it’s unclear when the fatal fall occurred. The official cause of death is still under investigation by the Inyo County coroner.

“We recommend that anyone going into the backcountry lets someone know their plans,” Wines said in a statement. “The park doesn’t track the 1.7 million people that visit each year.”

She said the man was not reported missing, so the search “did not start in time to save his life.” A satellite communication device also could have also assisted in the search, she said.

Park rangers became aware of an issue after a campground host reported an abandoned campsite beyond the date for which the site was paid, Wines said. The rangers later packed up the site’s equipment, noticing climbing gear and a package with the man’s name and address, she said.

Rangers later matched that name and address to the registration of a vehicle that had remained for days at the Mosaic Canyon trailhead, Wines said.

A multi-agency search soon found the man’s body along the West Fork route in Mosaic Canyon, which Wines said is not a canyoneering route commonly descended. She recommended that canyoneering be done as part of a group, due to the inherent risks.

This is the third confirmed death in the park this year outside of traffic fatalities, according to officials. In June, a man died after running out of gas and another was found dead in a remote section of the park.

One of the most famous hiking misadventures, which was turned into the movie “127 Hours,” involved adventurer seeker Aron Ralston, who got his arm wedged between a boulder and a canyon wall while canyoneering alone in Utah. He was pinned in the canyon for over six days until he cut his own arm off to free himself.