Memorial hike set for beloved cougar P-22 in Griffith Park

Admirers of the famed mountain lion P-22 will gather at Griffith Park on Sunday for a memorial hike at sunset, according to Los Angeles City Councilwoman Nithya Raman.

The hike is set to begin at 4 p.m. at the Charlie Turner Trailhead in Griffith Park, 2840 W. Observatory Road, according to Raman’s office.

The mountain lion was “compassionately euthanized” on Saturday due to a number of ailments and some severe injuries that likely stemmed from being hit by a car, officials said.

Advertisement

“He leaves behind a legacy of inspiration for activism and investments for California’s wildlife, but also leaves many hearts across the City heavy,” wrote Raman in announcing the planned hike Sunday.

P-22’s death triggered messages of sadness from around the city and the world.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult several days. And for myself, I’ve felt the entire weight of the city of Los Angeles,” said Chuck Bonham, director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, on Saturday. P-22 had multiple chronic illnesses, officials said.

The wayward cat, thought to be about 12 years old, had lived in the Griffith Park area for more than 10 years and became something of a celebrity after his picture appeared in newspapers, television and National Geographic magazine.

The cougar was captured Monday in a backyard in Los Feliz, sedated and taken in for medical evaluation. The night before his capture, an anonymous caller had reported a vehicle collision with a mountain lion a few blocks south of Griffith Park, and P-22’s radio collar placed him nearby, officials said.

