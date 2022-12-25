Advertisement
California

One dead, three injured in Oxnard structure fire on Christmas morning

By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
Share

A structure fire in Oxnard left one person dead and three others injured on Christmas morning, according to the Oxnard Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire at 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Guava Street, Battalion Chief Michael McCaslin told KTLA.

As firefighters arrived, they saw fire and smoke from a converted garage. McCaslin said four people were trapped inside and pulled out, and one of them was declared dead at the scene. The three others were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The status of their condition on Sunday was unknown.

Advertisement

McCaslin said the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but noted that there were no smoke alarms in the converted garage.

California
Ruben Vives

Ruben Vives is a general assignment reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A native of Guatemala, he got his start in journalism by writing for The Times’ Homicide Report in 2007. He helped uncover the financial corruption in the city of Bell that led to criminal charges against eight city officials. The 2010 investigative series won the Pulitzer Prize for public service and other prestigious awards.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement