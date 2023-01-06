Two more rainstorms set to pound battered California in coming days

At least two more storms are headed toward California over the next few days, bringing heavy rain to some parts and additional challenges to the already saturated and battered state.

Forecasters across the state called Friday a short reprieve from the onslaught of downpours and high winds over the last week, which have flooded coastal and urban areas, triggered mudslides and downed trees and left at least five people dead.

“We remain in a very wet pattern, well into next week,” said Brooke Bingaman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Monterey. She said it’s been odd to look at the forecast and “not see much of a dry break anywhere, after having so much drought.”

California’s years-long drought has only exacerbated the impact of the latest string of storms, with trees more vulnerable to topple, soils weakened and increased burn scars prone to landslides.

For Northern California, the brunt of the next storm should hit Saturday evening, before an even wetter system will likely hit Monday during the day, Bingaman said. Then, she said, there’s the potential for a third storm to move in toward the end of the week.

“We’re still looking at a lot of rain,” Bingaman said. “Because our soils are so saturated, any of these upcoming waves can be impactful because there’s just nowhere for the water to go.”

Flooding, downed trees and power outages remain a concern heading into the weekend and next week, she said, even as much of the state remains in recovery mode from the last storm — still dealing with dangerously high surf, thousands without electricity and other storm damage.

As with the last storms, the worst of the outlook for flooding remains in Northern California.

In the Bay Area, most urban areas got 1 to 3 inches of rain over the last two days, while some areas in the Sonoma Mountains got up to 6 inches, Bingaman said. The Santa Cruz Mountains saw 3 to 4 inches, and the Big Sur coast recorded 3 to 6 inches.

In Sacramento, the previous storm produced about 2 to 4 inches in the foothill communities and about 1.5 inches to 2 inches in the Sacramento metro area. More rain is expected in the area this weekend.

“The main issue is the heavy rain leading to renewed flooding concerns,” said Scott Rowe, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento.

Some of the river forecasts show waterways, including the Sacramento River, could reach flood stage.

Here we go again! The next few days will feature multiple rounds of rain. Flood watch begins for the North Bay Saturday morning, expanding area-wide Saturday afternoon, lasting through Tuesday.



In addition to flooding, expect gusty winds, downed trees, and power outages.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/33Kh7hJflR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 6, 2023

In Southern California, the last storm moved through faster and produced less rain than expected, delivering 1.5 to 3 inches overall, with 3 to 6 inches in the mountains and foothills, according to the National Weather Service.

The rainfall still created a number of issues for the region, including a mudslide along Topanga Canyon Boulevard in the Santa Monica Mountains, though the road reopened Friday after workers were able to clear the debris.

A high surf warning was in effect early Friday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with a coastal flooding advisory through 1 p.m.

Many beaches in the two counties closed piers and warned residents of extreme surf conditions, at least through Saturday.

More intense rain is expected throughout California on Monday, bringing heavy rains along the coast and valleys up and down the state. Mountain and foothill areas are likely to be hit the hardest, meteorologists said.

Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather service in Oxnard, said this series of storms is stemming from a jet stream parked in the Pacific just south enough to keep Southern California in its track.

“We will be along the highway of storms for the next week or two,” Kittell said.