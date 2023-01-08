L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot man at site of deadly stabbing near Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Sunday morning at an intersection near Santa Clarita where a woman was fatally stabbed hours earlier.

A woman was found stabbed to death at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s department.

About 7:40 a.m., a man was shot and killed by deputies at the same intersection, the department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not said whether there was any connection between the two incidents.

Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez said the two incidents were still being investigated and the department would issue a news release once it received an update from homicide detectives.

The Sheriff’s Department asked anyone with information about the incidents to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.