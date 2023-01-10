Three people, including a 4-year-old boy, are rescued after Tesla crashes into a pool

Two adults and a 4-year-old boy were rescued from a sinking Tesla after the vehicle plunged into the pool of a home in Pasadena, officials said.

The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. in the 700 block of West California Boulevard, said Lisa Derderian, spokesperson for the city of Pasadena.

Pasadena police are investigating the crash, but officials believe the driver of the Tesla accidentally pressed on the gas instead of the brake pedal, plowing through a retaining wall and winding up in the swimming pool.

The crash prompted two staff members from a nearby preschool, Pacific Oaks Children’s School, to run over and help the occupants of the car.

“Pretty quickly after the vehicle crashed,” Derderian said, “it started to submerge under water.”

The two good Samaritans helped the two adults and the young boy get out of the car and out of the water.

None of the three occupants suffered injuries, Derderian said.