When will it stop raining in Southern California? Here is what we know

The last of a series of storms to hit Southern California is expected to finally begin moving out Monday.

The region saw several bursts of rain over the last few days. The most severe came from a storm Saturday, which caused minor flooding and set several rainfall records for the date, including in downtown L.A. (1.82 inches) and at LAX (1.53 inches) and the Long Beach airport (1.72 inches).

One of the most battered areas was the small Ventura County community of Matilija Canyon, where officials have airlifted residents out. Officials said damage there was extensive.

Sunday’s storm was lighter.

Rain will linger into Tuesday in some parts of the region, including inland and mountain areas.

Forecast for L.A. County

Monday: Partly cloudy with 40% chance of rain in the morning. Morning rain more likely in Valley areas. Storm moves out by evening.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

Thursday. Partly cloudy.

Friday: Sunny.

Warnings