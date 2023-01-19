Plane makes emergency landing in water off Carlsbad beach

A small plane with three people on board made an emergency landing in the water off a Carlsbad beach early Thursday after the pilot reported engine problems, officials said.

No one was injured in the landing.

Carlsbad police were notified around 7:45 a.m. that the plane, a Piper PA-28 Cherokee, was on the beach off Carlsbad Boulevard, near Poinsettia Lane, just south of the South Carlsbad State Beach campground.

The plane landed in the ocean, southwest of McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad, after the pilot reported engine problems, an FAA spokesperson said. The plane had taken off from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego and was heading to John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana when it made the emergency landing, the FAA said.

The pilot and two passengers on the plane were checked out by paramedics from the Carlsbad Fire Department, and it was determined no one needed to go to the hospital, Carlsbad Fire Department Chief Mike Calderwood said.

He said the passengers were “very lucky,” adding, “there was some skill involved with the pilot.”

Video shot by Fox 5 San Diego shortly after the plane landed showed the aircraft sitting in the surf line with waves crashing into it. The left wing of the plane appeared to be broken.

It was unclear whether that damage occurred during the emergency landing or after the plane was in the water.

A spokesperson with the state Parks Department said the plane remained at South Carlsbad State Beach. “The department is working with the FAA on the incident,” the parks statement said.

The plane landed during high tide when water covered much of the beach, which is rocky and at the base of a steep cliff.

No other details were immediately available.