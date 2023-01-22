Photos: Gunman still on the loose after 10 killed in mass shooting in Monterey Park dance studio

The gunman who opened fire at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park on Saturday night, killing 10 people and injuring 10 others, remained on the loose Sunday morning, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said a “very preliminary description” was that the suspect is an Asian man, but he did not provide further details.

“We are utilizing every resource to apprehend this suspect in what we believe to be one of the county’s most heinous cases,” Luna said.

Monterey Park police officers stand at the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. (ROBYN BECK / AFP )

Police work near the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. (ROBYN BECK / AFP )

Police let investigators onto the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. (ROBYN BECK / AFP )

An investigator works at the scene of a mass shooting in Monterey Park, Calif. (ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images)

Police at the scene of a shooting at Monterey Park on Saturday night. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)