California

Here are the 7 victims who were killed in the Half Moon Bay shootings

On the right side of the otherwise dark frame a woman holds a lit candle in a tall glass while flower lay in the foreground.
Merced Martinez places a candle at a memorial for victims of the mass shooting the day before in Half Moon Bay, California.
(Carlos Avila Gonzalez / San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
By Alexandra E. Petri
Salvador HernandezLuke MoneyTerry Castleman
The San Mateo County coroner has identified six of the seven victims killed in Monday’s shootings in Half Moon Bay.

The victims are identified as Zhishen Liu, 73, of San Francisco; Marciano Martinez Jimenez, 50, of Moss Beach; Qizhong Cheng, 66, of Half Moon Bay;
Aixiang Zhang, 74, of San Francisco; Jingzhi Lu, 64, of Half Moon Bay; and Yetao Bing, 43 years, whose residence was unknown.

A man stands outside of a house, looking at camera.
Servando Martinez Jimenez, whose brother Marciano Martinez Jimenez was fatally shot at a mushroom farm by Chunli Zhao, spoke to reporters outside his home in Half Moon Bay, California, on Tuesday.
(Olga R. Rodriguez / Associated Press)
Jose Romero, a Mexican national, was reported among the dead by Reuters, which spoke to his cousin, Jose Juarez. His younger brother, Pedro, was also shot and is hospitalized, according to the report.

“The seventh victim has been tentatively identified; however, we are withholding the name pending positive identification and next of kin notification,” Coroner Robert J. Foucrault said.

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: A San Mateo County sheriff deputy pulls police tape across a driveway at a farm where a mass shooting occurred on January 24, 2023 in Half Moon Bay, California. Seven people were killed at two separate farm locations that were only a few miles apart in Half Moon Bay on January 23. The suspect, Chunli Zhao, was taken into custody a few hours later without incident. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California

Half Moon Bay shooting suspect charged with seven counts of murder

Chunli Zhao, suspected of fatally shooting seven people in Half Moon Bay, was charged Wednesday charged with seven counts of murder, prosecutors said.

The coroner’s office has been working closely with the Mexican and Chinese consulates, as well as the FBI, to find ways to positively identify the victims and locate and notify next of kin, Foucrault said.

At a news conference Tuesday, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said that the “only known connection between the victims and the suspect is that they may have been co-workers,” and that evidence collected so far indicates the shooting was likely an act of workplace violence.

Corpus also discussed some of the difficulties authorities encountered with identifying the victims.

“As some of the victims were members of our migrant community, this represents a unique challenge when it comes to identification and notifications of next of kin,” Corpus said.

FBI officials walk towards from the crime scene at Mountain Mushroom Farm, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, after a gunman killed several people at two agricultural businesses in Half Moon Bay, Calif. Officers arrested a suspect in Monday’s shootings, 67-year-old Chunli Zhao, after they found him in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s substation, San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said. (AP Photo/Aaron Kehoe)

California

Half Moon Bay suspect ‘snapped’ before shooting co-workers, sheriff says

Chunli Zhao, 66, is being held in the killings of seven people, some of whom once worked alongside him in Half Moon Bay, a coastal community south of San Francisco.

The names of the victims come as the suspect, Chunli Zhao, is scheduled for arraignment Wednesday afternoon in the Hall of Justice in Redwood City. He faces several felonies, including seven counts of murder.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

