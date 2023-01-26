Gas leak causes explosion at science building on USC campus, 1 person possibly injured

A gas leak caused an explosion Thursday afternoon at a science building on the University of Southern California campus, with one person being evaluated for injuries.

The explosion was reported at 4 p.m. at the three-story science building at 923 Bloom Walk, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

The USC Department of Public Safety said a gas leak had occurred at the Neely Petroleum Building and advised people to stay away from the area.

The building was evacuated, and one person — who left the building on their own — was possibly injured, according to fire officials.

The LAFD hazardous materials task force was sent to investigate the incident.

There was no active fire hazard as of Thursday evening, the Fire Department said.