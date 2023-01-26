Advertisement
California

Gas leak causes explosion at science building on USC campus, 1 person possibly injured

Emergency personnel responded to a gas leak that caused an explosion at the University of Southern California campus
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
By Christian MartinezStaff Writer 
Share

A gas leak caused an explosion Thursday afternoon at a science building on the University of Southern California campus, with one person being evaluated for injuries.

The explosion was reported at 4 p.m. at the three-story science building at 923 Bloom Walk, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

The USC Department of Public Safety said a gas leak had occurred at the Neely Petroleum Building and advised people to stay away from the area.

Advertisement

The building was evacuated, and one person — who left the building on their own — was possibly injured, according to fire officials.

The LAFD hazardous materials task force was sent to investigate the incident.

There was no active fire hazard as of Thursday evening, the Fire Department said.

California
Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement