Advertisement
California

Monterey Park church holds special Mass to honor shooting victims

Two young girls stand with a Catholic archbishop in clergy robes near flowers and a sign with the names of shooting victims
Archbishop José H. Goméz poses for a photo with Allison Merino, 6, and sister Madison, 8, of Montebello in St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church in Monterey Park on Friday night after a special Mass.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Summer Lin
Christian Martinez
Share

In the latest of a somber week of memorials since the Monterey Park mass shooting, dozens of people poured into the St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church on Friday night for a service honoring the 11 victims.

At the front of the church was a sign bearing the names of the dead: Mymy Nhan, 65; LiLan Li, 63; Xiujuan Yu, 57; Hongying Jian, 62; Muoi Dai Ung, 67; Valentino Marcos Alvero, 68; Yu-Lun Kao, 72; Chia Ling Yau, 76; Wen-Tau Yu, 64; Ming Wei Ma, 72; and Diana Man Ling Tom, 70.

Father Joseph Magdaong, pastor of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Parish, noted the significance of the shooting falling on the eve of the Lunar New Year.

“Ironically this is the saddest moment for us in Monterey Park,” he said.

Advertisement

A man raises his hands while sitting in a church pew with the congregation
The scene inside St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church during Friday night’s special Mass.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Alvero had been a parishioner at St. Stephen Martyr, according to Magdaong. He was a Filipino American and a devout Catholic who loved ballroom dancing, his family said. They called it a “great travesty” that he didn’t receive his last rites, a sacrament administered before death.

“Our family would like to request all priests and Catholics to pray for him by name, Valentino Marcos Alvero,” the family wrote in a statement. “He was a faithful servant of God and we know that he would want the world to lift his family in prayer more than anything.”

Alvero’s daughter had her wedding at St. Stephen Martyr a few years ago, said Martha Sanchez, a parishioner at Friday night’s service.

“When I found out that he was one of the people that was killed, what came to mind was the day of the wedding. It was just so joyful,” Sanchez said. “He was so proud to walk her down the aisle. He just beamed.”

MONTEREY PARK, CA - JANUARY 25: Marlene Xu, of Arcadia, a dance student taught by Ming Wei Ma who was killed in a mass shooting, hugs other students while visiting the site of the shooting that claimed the lives of 11 people at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 in Monterey Park, CA. Xu was a student for seven years under Ma's instruction. Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, site of the mass shooting that claimed the lives of 11 people. A shooter opened fire inside the Star Ballroom Dance Studio along the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, killing 11 people and injuring 10 others. It was Lunar New Year's Eve. One of California's worst mass shootings in recent memory. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘Don’t be afraid. Don’t be intimidated.’ Dancing resumes at studio targeted by Monterey Park gunman

While Saturday’s mass shooting still weighs heavily on the community, instructors and students say they are ready to get back to dancing.

Alvero also had at least three grandchildren, Sanchez said.

“He was a very nice man,” she added. “Very respectful and very loving to his daughter.”

Alvero was a “loving father, a dedicated son and brother, a grandfather who loved his three nieces and nephews like his own children,” his family said.

Nearby at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, the site of Saturday’s mass shooting, two of Alvero’s relatives stood in front of his picture where a memorial has sprouted, with visitors leaving bouquets of flowers and lighting candles.

Monterey Park, CA - January 22: After police tape was taken down, curious bystanders view the crime scene inside the Star Dance Studio Ballroom where Huu Can Tran, a 72 year old Asian male, is accused of shooting and killing 10 people and injuring 10 during the Monterey Park mass shooting that took place Saturday night. Photo taken Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

In death, Monterey Park shooter’s motive remains a mystery; cops can’t connect to victims

Four days into the investigation, fragments are emerging about Huu Can Tran’s motives for killing 11 people and wounding nine others in a mass shooting in Monterey Park.

Alvero’s relatives both declined to be interviewed, but one recalled that Alvero was “always happy and smiling.”

Alvero was “more than just a headline or a news story,” the family said in their statement.

“He loved people and hearing about their lives and, in return, he shared his own stories with so much gusto and enthusiasm that you couldn’t help but listen and laugh along with him,” the family wrote.

A near-nightly vigil has been held at the site with hundreds passing by each night.

On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris visited Star Ballroom and placed a bouquet at the front.

Monterery Park, CA - January 24: Restaurant owner Lina Situ stands at the front of her restaurant before a busy lunch shift at Taste of MP restaurant on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 in Monterery Park, CA. Situ opened the restaurant a after years of working in the industry. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times).

California

Red envelopes and tragedy: A Monterey Park restaurant owner moves forward the only way she knows how

As Lunar New Year unfolded against the backdrop of tragedy in Monterey Park, the holiday’s red envelopes became a symbol of a tension: how do we honor those killed in the mass shooting while also moving forward?

California
Summer Lin

Summer Lin is a reporter on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. Before coming to The Times, she covered breaking news for the Mercury News and national politics and California courts for McClatchy’s publications, including the Sacramento Bee. An East Coast native, Lin moved to California after graduating from Boston College and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. In her free time, she enjoys hikes, skiing and a good Brooklyn bagel.

Christian Martinez

Christian Martinez is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously wrote for the USA Today network of newspapers including the Ventura County Star, where he covered the Thomas and Woolsey wildfires and the Borderline mass shooting, the Spectrum & Daily News in Utah and the Lansing State Journal in Michigan. He was born and raised in Southern California and attended Saint Mary’s College of California.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement