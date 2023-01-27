Portion of westbound 91 Freeway in Corona to shutter this weekend for ongoing repair work

Motorists are advised to steer clear of the westbound 91 Freeway in Corona this weekend as major repair work continues on a two-mile stretch of the Riverside County roadway.

Beginning Friday evening and continuing until Monday morning, all westbound lanes on the 91 Freeway — from Interstate 15 to Lincoln Avenue — will be closed for construction, according to the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

The closure is part of the $12.6-million 91 Refresh Project, which includes repaving lanes and repairing sound walls and other barriers along the highly traveled corridor. Work crews are also working on a new connector for Express Lanes between Interstate 15 to the 91, according to Riverside officials.

Advertisement

🛑 A weekend full closure of WB91 in @cityofcorona is scheduled for January 27-30. The closure will take place on all WB91 lanes from I-15 to Lincoln Ave., including the WB91 Express Lanes.



Stay informed by texting 91REFRESH to 77222.https://t.co/3vTsjlb7FW pic.twitter.com/QqRecmlrbJ — Riverside County Transportation Commission (@TheRCTC) January 18, 2023

The westbound lanes will close Friday at 10 p.m. and are scheduled to reopen Monday at 5 a.m. The closures will include the westbound 91 Express Lanes, the westbound 91 Main Street onramp and offramp, the westbound 91 Lincoln Avenue offramp, and the westbound 91 connectors from Interstate 15.

If drivers can’t avoid the area, Riverside officials recommended taking Route 60 to southbound Route 71 or 57 as a detour.

“Local traffic is expected to be heavy; please allow extra travel time,” officials wrote in a news release.

Drivers who frequent the area can text 91REFRESH to 77222 to get continued updates on the project and closures from the Riverside County Transportation Commission.