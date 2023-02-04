LAPD seeks driver in hit-and-run that left pedestrian dead in Van Nuys

A man in his 50s died Friday in a hit-and-run incident in Van Nuys, the second such fatal accident in Los Angeles over the last two weeks.

The victim was walking along Oxnard Street near Woodman Avenue when he was struck by a dark vehicle about 10:15 p.m., according to information provided by the Los Angeles Police Department. The driver sped west on Oxnard Street.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators also are seeking the driver involved in the death of 32-year-old Kyle Ray of Los Angeles.

On Jan. 23 at around 7:25 p.m., Ray “was possibly in medical distress and passed out in the westbound number two lane of 6th Street, west of Bonnie Brae,” the department stated. Investigators said that a blue Dodge Ram truck traveling west on 6th Street ran over Ray and dragged him 20 feet.

The blue truck is a 2007 to 2013 Dodge Ram with custom lights and rims, and the bed of the track was equipped with a rack.

Video of that crash is posted on Central Traffic’s social media accounts: YouTube “LAPD Central Traffic,” Twitter @LAPDCTD24 and Instagram @LAPD_CTD_24.

Police said the law requires drivers involved in a collision to pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services and remain at the scene to identify themselves.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the identification, apprehension or conviction of a hit-and-run driver.

Anyone with information about the Friday Van Nuys incident can contact the Valley Traffic Division at (818) 644-8036 or (818) 644-8035. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477) or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit a tip.