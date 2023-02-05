First Lady Jill Biden to present at Grammy Awards

First Lady Jill Biden is in Los Angeles to be a presenter at Sunday night’s 65th Grammy Awards.

Biden arrived at Hollywood Burbank Airport on Saturday afternoon, according to KCBS-TV Channel 2. She was coming from Camp Pendleton, where she took part in a roundtable discussion with military families. She also offered some remarks about the U.S. military shooting down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast.

Biden said she hopes “most Americans … really think about our military” and “the work they do to keep the country safe,” according to CBS.

The first lady also toured a health clinic in San Diego’s Logan Heights neighborhood Friday to highlight efforts to boost cancer screenings in communities with limited access to healthcare.

The Grammy Awards, which will begin at 5 p.m. at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown L.A., will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. Artists expected to perform at the event include Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Harry Styles and Brandi Carlile.